Inside the Italy–Kazakhstan Forum: Agreements and highlights

The event brought together representatives from major organizations and companies including Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunayGas, Eni, Maire Tecnimont, Ansaldo Energia, and other key players in related industries.

Forum outcomes

The two sides signed ten memoranda of understanding worth a total of €180 million. The agreements cover sectors such as mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, agricultural processing, metallurgy, and the digitalization of logistics. They envision the establishment of joint production facilities in Kazakhstan with access to markets in Europe, Central Asia, and China.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov Kazinform

“Last year, bilateral trade increased by 25% to nearly $20 billion, with Kazakh exports exceeding $18 billion. In the first quarter of this year alone, mutual trade reached $4.4 billion, clear evidence of the strength of our economic ties,” said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at the forum’s opening ceremony.

Key initiatives

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev unveiled the “Made in Kazakhstan with Italy” concept, a joint brand aimed at fostering deep technological cooperation. Priority areas include:

· Establishing industrial clusters in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, and green energy

· Locating assembly centers of Italian manufacturers in Kazakhstan’s special economic zones

· Launching the Digital Supply Chain 4.0 project with blockchain-based tracking

· Producing up to 100,000 tonnes of certified “green” aluminum and ferroalloys by 2027

· Developing a new transport corridor

The two sides also agreed to create a joint investment fund, develop an ESG roadmap, and implement mechanisms for joint export risk insurance involving KazakhExport and Italy’s SACE.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

Bilateral relations

Speaking at the forum, the Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Antonello De Riu, highlighted the growing depth of bilateral cooperation ahead of an upcoming visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Over the past three years, diplomatic engagement has significantly intensified, with 14 official visits taking place. Among them was the meeting between Presidents Mattarella and Tokayev in Astana on March 9, 2025. To strengthen ties further, Italy has expanded its network of visa centers to five strategically located cities across Kazakhstan.

This enhanced cooperation has led to increased tourism and business exchanges. The Milan-Almaty air route boosted passenger traffic by 34% in 2024, while the Italian Embassy issued a record 29,000 visas. A new Astana-Milan route is also set to launch soon.

“This forum provides a vital platform for addressing challenges through open dialogue and joint efforts. By sharing experience and deepening mutual understanding, both countries can foster stronger economic synergy,” noted the Ambassador.

“Family values” in partnership

During the panel session on Kazakhstan’s supply chains and “Made with Italy” opportunities, Vincenzo Elifani, President of Unionservizi Confapi, emphasized the importance of building trust between small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries.

“The secret lies, above all, in family ties. The main goal is to support our businesses and entrepreneurs... we need to be close to one another, just like family. It's all about family,” said Elifani.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will launch direct flights from Astana to Milan.