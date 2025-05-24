Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan to launch 9 renewable energy plants in 2025

According to the Energy Ministry, the country has 154 renewable energy sources (RES) with a capacity of over 3 MW, including solar, wind, hydro and biogas power stations. They generated 7.6 billion kWh in 2024. Nine more RES plants with a capacity of over 450 MWh will be launched in 2025.

2. Tokayev meets with Executive Director of Green Climate Fund Mafalda Duarte

During the meeting, focused on cooperation prospects between Kazakhstan and the Green Climate Fund, Kazakh leader Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular attention to the environmental protection, especially by conserving and increasing forested areas as well as through rational use of natural resources.

3. Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in life expectancy for 2025

Kazakhstan ranks 133rd globally, with a life expectancy at birth of 75 years—higher than any other country in the region. The world's top ten countries for life expectancy are predominantly small nations and territories.

4. National Bank to start regulating cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan

The National Bank has developed legislative amendments to regulate digital asset turnover in Kazakhstan.

5. Kazakhstan to seek recognition of national sign language

Kazakhstan will seek official recognition of its national sign language. The decision to seek recognition of Kazakh sign language and fingerspelling alphabet will be further discussed with the participation of state agencies and organizations concerned in line with the country’s social inclusion policy.

6. World-known Kazakh eagle huntress to popularize national art in Turkistan

Aisholpan Nurgaip, world-famous eagle huntress, who moved from Mongolia to Kazakhstan, plans to open a museum in Turkistan to popularize the art of falconry and to share her experience with young people.

7. Operaliya 2025: Foreign audiences appreciate national opera ‘Aisulu’

As part of the Operaliya International Festival, held in Astana, the first Kazakh comic opera Aisulu by composer Sydyq Mukhamedzhanov was performed at Astana Opera. The production aroused genuine interest among foreign guests.

8. Nurgisa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Beijing with grand concert

The Otyrar Sazy Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra presented the renowned and timeless compositions by Nurgissa Tlendiyev to the residents and guests of Beijing.

9. 14-year-old Edgar Mamedov becomes youngest grandmaster in Kazakhstan

Edgar Mamedov, aged 14, has become the youngest chess grandmaster in Kazakhstan. He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 — A.

10. Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals

10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.