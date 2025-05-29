President Tokayev: Middle powers should be ready to shoulder more multilateral responsibility

The President called for adaptation of international institutions and more active role of middle powers in building fair world order.

“The threats we face are clearly transnational. Yet our responses are becoming increasingly fragmented. Institutions built for global cooperation need to be duly complied with the world which is more fragile, more volatile, and more contested.

"Kazakhstan firmly believes that Middle Powers should have a vested interest in an equitable and inclusive global order, which needs to be reassessed and overhauled. Accordingly, Middle powers should be ready to shoulder more multilateral responsibility,” the Kazakh President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that the 80th anniversary of the UN will be celebrated in New York later this year.

“Founded in 1945 by 51 states in the aftermath of a devastating World War, it offered a bold vision for a more peaceful and secure world. Today, the organization counts 193 member states, a vastly more diverse, complex, and interconnected global community,” he stated.

Earlier, in his speech, the Head of State calls for structural reform of UN Security Council.