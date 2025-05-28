Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev

Welcoming the high-profile guest, the Kazakh President reminded that the visit is taking place on the eve of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Astana and Skopje.

“Kazakhstan is interested in the development of comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia. We consider your country as a reliable partner on the Balkan Peninsula,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova thanked the Kazakh President for the invitation and pointed out the existing high potential for further strengthening of the bilateral interaction.

The sides held an in-depth discussion of the bilateral trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties agreed to give an additional impetus to the entire spectrum of the Kazakh-Macedonian relations, focusing on such promising areas as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance and tourism.

The presidents welcomed the decision of well-known pharmaceutical company Alkaloid to open its representative office in Almaty.The sides also exchanged views on the relevant issues of international agenda.

Earlier, the Head of State held a meeting with President of German Bundesrat Anke Rehlinger.