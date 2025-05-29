Media forum “Central Asia – China” 2025 begins in Astana

“Dear friends, I congratulate you on the opening of the Forum on Enhancing Integration between China and Central Asia. This is a meeting that will deepen partnerships and build consensus and trust in the media sectors of our countries. Today, large-scale changes are taking place in the world, and the role of journalists — who are considered a golden bridge between different cultures and societies — is becoming more important than ever. A competent and responsible information policy will strengthen our unity and contribute to our sustainable development.

In our time, the media sector has become an extremely important tool for promoting peace, mutual support, and harmony. In this regard, the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China holds great significance. This unique project is highly valued by the international community as a concept of global cooperation.

Kazakhstan places great importance on the development of friendly relations with the People’s Republic of China. Our countries, striving for effective dialogue, share common interests and goals. It is essential for people to get to know each other better and jointly seek solutions to global challenges. Responsible members of the media can make a significant contribution to this effort.

Such gatherings promote the principles of stability, openness, and creativity across the Eurasian space. I believe that the forum will generate fresh ideas and sound opinions that will benefit all countries in the region. I wish you all prosperity and great success,” the message read.