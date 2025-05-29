Kazakhstan calls for structural reform of UN Security Council – President

“The core structures of the UN, particularly the Security Council, remain largely unchanged. This disconnect between the institutional framework of 80 years back and the realities of today undermines the organization’s credibility and effectiveness. Critical decisions that affect billions of lives cannot be made by a handful of nations alone,” the Head of State says.

He stated that Kazakhstan supports the expansion of the UN Security Council including broader regional representation.

“Structural reform of the Security Council is essential to ensure that the UN remains relevant and truly reflects the world as it is, not as it was. Big powers should voice their commitment to preserve peace and security by upholding a major principle of protecting territorial integrity of all states. We all should strongly remain adherent to the UN Charter with no biased and selective approaches to its principles. Thus we would be able to restore trust in authority of the United Nations,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted.