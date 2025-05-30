Kazakhstan is Italy’s strategic partner, region is strategic crossroads, says PM Giorgia Meloni

The President of Kazakhstan said visit of the Italy’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan is a milestone in the bilateral relations. He added Italy is the third trading partner of Kazakhstan in the world and the largest partner in Europe.

In her turn, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni thanked for an invitation and a warm welcome.

Photo credit: Akorda

She said Italy regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and this region as a strategically important crossroads. Kazakhstan is an important partner of Italy in many spheres, Meloni said.

She noted there is an opportunity to achieve more from energy to culture, exchange of students.

During the talks the parties debated prospects for widening trade and economic and investment cooperation.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Giorgia Meloni attended a special session at AIF 2025.