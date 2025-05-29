Kazakhstan, Meta to launch new program to support AI developers

The agreement aims at showcasing Kazakhstan’s technological potential in AI, developing open-source solutions from Llama and KazLLM models, implementing AI products to meet the public sector and businesses’ practical objectives as well as supporting startups and young teams through accelerator programs and international mentorship.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, taking place on May 29-30 in the Kazakh capital.

Today marks the launch of Meta’s accelerator program for developers, programmers and startups, allowing for creation of AI products that could be upscaled globally. To this end, access to computing power, including to supercomputers, will be provided, said Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev, expressing his hope that the first winners will be announced before the Digital Bridge Forum this fall.

Madiyev said that applications for the Meta LLaMA Accelerator Kazakhstan program are set to be announced open soon.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the creation of the innovation pilot zone CryptoCity in Kazakhstan.