Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev says Kazakhstan and EU bound by comprehensive cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President António Costa adopted a joint statement after the talks in Astana. The Kazakh President stated that economic cooperation was a key topic of discussion. The talks also focused on ways to expand transport and logistics links, including the joint development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

2. President highlights key priorities facing Kazakh Government

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined government priorities focused on curbing inflation, ensuring sustainable economic growth, and raising real incomes, announcing a coordinated 2026-2028 action program involving key financial authorities.

3. Central Asia–EU dialogue becomes key tool for addressing regional priorities - President

Kazakhstan and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and international law while highlighting plans to deepen interregional cooperation through the Central Asia EU dialogue platform.

4. President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family

The reforms prioritize family based adoption, shift oversight of child welfare to health legislation, introduce education rankings, and ban phonogram use at most concerts.

5. Tokayev congratulates Beibarys Kablan on winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold in taekwondo

Beibarys Kablan emerged triumphant on the first day of the World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Kenya. Beibarys won the men’s +87 kg gold in the final bout against a South Korean foe.

6. Kazakhstan announces winners of its annual competition for Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes

North Kazakhstan region’s Ak-Niet-Agro was announced the winner of the Grand Prix of the Paryz prize among small- and medium-sized enterprises, while Ulyrau region’s Kazakhmys corporation among large businesses.

7. Altai snowcock spotted by camera trap in Katon-Karagay National Park

The message accompanying the video post details the unique habitat of the species: "This magnificent bird, which is in the Red List of Kazakhstan, inhabits the Katon-Karagay National Park, preferring sheer cliffs at an altitude of 2,000-3,500 meters (6,500-11,500 feet) above sea level."

8. Saiga population in Kazakhstan hits record 4 million

Kazakhstan’s saiga antelope population could approach 5 million after the 2026 calving season, officials said at a government meeting on sustainable management. Authorities have implemented scientific control measures including regulated culling, secure tracking and storage of horns, and digital marking aligned with CITES rules to support ecosystem balance and potential future exports.

9. Akzhol Kurmanbek becomes Kazakhstan’s new weightlifting champion

Competing in the 79 kg division, eighteen-year-old weightlifter Akzhol Kurmanbek from the Zhetysu region set a national record with a combined total of 352 kg: 152 kg in the snatch and 200 kg in the clean and jerk.

10.Ulytau region finances 100 projects worth 700 mln tenge

Since its establishment, Ulytau region has attracted 8.5 billion tenge in agricultural investment, including 2.5 billion this year to support around 100 projects worth 700 million tenge. New irrigation, livestock, and fodder initiatives have expanded irrigated land to 1,700 hectares, improved food self-sufficiency, and boosted egg supply, with further growth planned for 2026.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.