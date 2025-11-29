Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev, Berdimuhamedov reaffirm Kazakh-Turkmen ties in Akorda talks

During the talks, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan views Turkmenistan as its strategic partner, fraternal state, and close neighbor, according to the Akorda press service. He said that both countries are united by centuries-long friendship, historical past, language, and culture. Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are developing on the principles of friendship, fraternity, and good-neighborliness.

2. Kazakhstan is the most important economic partner for Switzerland in Central Asia — Guy Parmelin

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Vice President of the Federal Council, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), Guy Parmelin, discussed the strong and evolving partnership between the two countries.

3. Digital leap: Kazakhstan to launch AI university

Under the project “Interactive Education Based on AI,” the creation of an AI-university is planned, along with the scaling of Tomorrow-school, the introduction of GPT Education, and the launch of an AI program for school students. These projects should ensure the growth of digital literacy and improve Kazakhstan’s position in the PISA ranking.

4. Kazakhstan and Switzerland: Strategic cooperation with a European financial and tech leader

In this article, the visit of Swiss Vice President Guy Parmelin to Astana is highlighted as a key moment to strengthen Kazakhstan-Switzerland relations. It focuses on trade, investment, technological cooperation, and education, with discussions expected on boosting non-raw material exports, digitalization, green technologies, and dual training programs.

5. Head of State: 'There will be no presidential quota' in new Parliament

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined plans for a parliamentary reform during a meeting with rural governors. The reform proposes a unicameral Parliament with no presidential quota, emphasizing fully elected and professional MPs.

6. Kazakhstan throws light on gas production plans for 2030

Kazakhstan produced approximately 59 bcm of gas in 2024 with plans to reach around 74 bcm by 2030, said Andrey Kan, the Deputy Director General for Production at KMG-Karachaganak, at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku.

7. Tokayev's book The Word About the Father presented in Kyrgyz language

The book The Word About the Father is devoted to Kemel Tokayev – a prominent writer, public figure, founder of detective genre in Kazakh literature, who dedicated his works to the theme of serving the homeland.

8. Kazakhstan to establish green corridors for transit cargo

Kazakh Deputy Transport Minister Maksat Kaliakparov said to improve convenience for carriers, it is planned to introduce a green corridor at border checkpoints for the customs clearance of transit cargo, significantly simplifying the procedures. As part of these efforts, all checkpoints undergo modernization.

9. FC Kairat narrowly beaten by Copenhagen as Satpayev scores his first goal

The fifth round of the UEFA Champions League main stage concluded with a tightly contested match between Denmark’s Copenhagen and Kazakhstan’s FC Kairat. The game took place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and ended 3:2 in favor of the home side.

10.Three Michelin stars, one culinary dialogue: Chef Paolo Romano on excellence, identity, and Kazakh flavors

In an exclusive interview, Chef Paolo Romano shared his philosophy of high-level gastronomy, reflected on the values behind his success, and detailed how Kazakh cuisine can inspire a cross-cultural culinary dialogue.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.