Akzhol Kurmanbek becomes Kazakhstan’s new weightlifting champion

Competing in the 79 kg division, eighteen-year-old weightlifter Akzhol Kurmanbek from the Zhetysu region set a national record with a combined total of 352 kg: 152 kg in the snatch and 200 kg in the clean and jerk.

Second place went to Almaty athlete Pyotr Khrebtov, the 2025 Asian bronze medalist. Yerassyl Ybyrai from Zhetysu claimed third.

The fourth competition day of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championships is underway today.

Athletes from all regions of the country continue competing. The men’s 79 kg and women’s 69 kg categories have already concluded. The championships also serve as a qualification event for international competitions, including the Asian Championships in India in April 2026.

Darkhan Kossantayev, sports manager at the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, noted that national tournaments like this one are where future elite athletes first emerge.

Among the most promising athletes, Darkhan Kossantayev highlighted Yedige Yemberdi.

“This year, he had his first senior event. No matter how many junior titles he had, senior competitions are different. He placed sixth at his first senior world championship, which is an excellent result,” Kossantayev added.

Speaking about the mass appeal and spectacular nature of the tournament, he underlined that the Federation is preparing new initiatives.

“We want to launch cooperation with schools across Kazakhstan to introduce weightlifting at a young age. We also plan a marketing campaign a month before the championship and outreach meetings with local authorities,” he said.

The Championships are held in Astana at the Alatau Sports Palace and will conclude on December 7.

Qazinform previously reported that the Kazakhstan Adult Weightlifting Championships kicked off in Astana.

In December 2024, Kurmanbek won the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, setting the world record.