Tokayev says Kazakhstan and EU bound by comprehensive cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding

In his speech, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the talks with European Council President António Costa were highly productive and took place in an open, friendly, and constructive atmosphere.

Kazakhstan and the European Union are bound by comprehensive cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding. We reviewed a wide range of issues and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to elevating our partnership to a qualitatively new level. President António Costa’s visit coincides with the approaching tenth anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian country to sign and ratify this ‘new-generation’ agreement. This important document, which laid the foundation for bilateral relations, encompasses key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, infrastructure, innovation, culture, and much more, said the Head of State.

The Kazakh President stated that economic cooperation was a key topic of discussion.

Today, we agreed on measures to further increase and diversify trade and investment relations. Kazakhstan will continue to ensure a stable and predictable investment climate for European businesses. There are great opportunities for cooperation in energy efficiency, critical minerals, digital technologies, and transportation, stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Head of State, the talks also focused on ways to expand transport and logistics links, including the joint development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

We welcome the active work of the coordination platform between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. Kazakhstan is ready to support the EU’s €12 billion investment package for Central Asia, aimed at launching projects in transport, raw materials, green energy, and digital technologies. We are confident that together we can turn Kazakhstan into a key transport hub across the Eurasian space, benefiting all sides. In addition, we discussed opportunities to ensure energy security and the stability of energy supplies. We reached an agreement to expand cooperation in new areas of energy partnership, such as critical minerals, nuclear energy, petrochemicals, and renewable energy sources. Our goal is to deepen Kazakhstan’s integration into European supply chains not only as a supplier of raw materials, but also by developing local capacities for deep processing, value-added production, and waste management in accordance with EU standards, the President of Kazakhstan stated.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held talks with the President of the European Council, António Costa.