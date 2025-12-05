President highlights key priorities facing Kazakh Government

Speaking at the awards ceremony for the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prizes, as well as the Best product of Kazakhstan national contest, President Tokayev emphasized that those goals remain urgent.

To address them, the President said, a joint action program involving the Government, the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market has been adopted for 2026-2028.

Tokayev noted he had already discussed that at the dialogue platform with rural akims and stressed once again the effective implementation requires coordinated efforts across all relevant state bodies and regional administrations.

“For entrepreneurs, predictability and fairness in tax, tariff, and regulatory policies are of paramount importance,” the Head of State said. “A new Tax Code is designed to reset the model of cooperation between the state and business.”

Tokayev underlined that sustainable business development is built on mutual commitments: the state must create a favorable business climate, while businesses must pay taxes honestly.

“This is how it works in all developed, civilized countries,” he added.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the decision to establish the Order of Meyirim at the ceremony.