Ulytau region finances 100 projects worth 700 mln tenge

The region also saw the launch of several major projects this year. In Ulytau district, work began on cultivating irrigated crops and vegetables across 400 hectares. In Zhezkazgan, a sheep farm for more than 5,000 head was established, along with a 500-hectare fodder crop project equipped with irrigation systems. Meanwhile, in Zhanaarka district, two additional fodder crop projects were introduced on a total of 367 hectares, also using modern irrigation technologies. The district is further seeing the development of a large family-owned sheep farm for 12,900 head and a family cattle farm designed for 7,800 head.

The region currently fully meets its needs for four socially important food items: beef, first-grade wheat flour, and bread made from first-grade wheat flour. In addition, thanks to ongoing investment projects, the region’s supply of chicken eggs has increased from 0 to 40%.

Next year, the region plans to further secure its supply of poultry meat and partially increase its production of potatoes.

Although the region had no irrigated land in 2022, the total area has now grown to 1,700 hectares, and it is expected to reach 2,500 hectares by 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Government of Kazakhstan has allocated 1.8 billion tenge to address water supply issues in the city of Zhezkazgan.