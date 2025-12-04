Central Asia–EU dialogue becomes key tool for addressing regional priorities - President
Kazakhstan and the European Union have once again reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the UN Charter and international law, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
“Particular emphasis was placed on further deepening interregional cooperation. In this regard, we believe that the ‘Central Asia–EU’ dialogue platform has become an effective tool for addressing priority regional issues in connectivity, trade, transport, clean energy, water resource management, and digital transformation.
Today’s meeting reaffirmed that we are entering a new stage of our dynamic, future-oriented partnership, which is gaining increasing strategic significance. I am confident that the agreements reached today will soon be realized through concrete projects and initiatives,” Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held talks with the President of the European Council, António Costa.