Central Asia–EU dialogue becomes key tool for addressing regional priorities - President

“Particular emphasis was placed on further deepening interregional cooperation. In this regard, we believe that the ‘Central Asia–EU’ dialogue platform has become an effective tool for addressing priority regional issues in connectivity, trade, transport, clean energy, water resource management, and digital transformation.

Today’s meeting reaffirmed that we are entering a new stage of our dynamic, future-oriented partnership, which is gaining increasing strategic significance. I am confident that the agreements reached today will soon be realized through concrete projects and initiatives,” Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.