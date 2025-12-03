EN
    Tokayev congratulates Beibarys Kablan on winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold in taekwondo

    23:35, 3 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated taekwondo athlete Beibarys Kablan on clinching Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Congratulations to Beibarys Kablan on winning the World Taekwondo Championship title in the under-21 youth category! He represented Kazakhstan at the prestigious competition in Kenya and became the first Kazakhstani to clinch the World Championships gold in taekwondo. I wish the athlete new heights to conquer, reads a congratulatory message from the Head of State.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstani Beibarys Kablan emerged triumphant on the first day of the World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Kenya. 

