Tokayev congratulates Beibarys Kablan on winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold in taekwondo
23:35, 3 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated taekwondo athlete Beibarys Kablan on clinching Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Congratulations to Beibarys Kablan on winning the World Taekwondo Championship title in the under-21 youth category! He represented Kazakhstan at the prestigious competition in Kenya and became the first Kazakhstani to clinch the World Championships gold in taekwondo. I wish the athlete new heights to conquer, reads a congratulatory message from the Head of State.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstani Beibarys Kablan emerged triumphant on the first day of the World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Kenya.