President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family

The legislation updates the Land, Budget, and Entrepreneurial Codes, as well as the Codes “On Marriage and Family” and “On Public Health and the Healthcare System.” Amendments were also made to the laws “On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” “On the Rights of the Child,” “On Culture,” “On Education,” and “On the Status of the Educator.”



The first block of amendments enhances legal mechanisms to protect orphans and children left without parental care.

Priority for adoption, guardianship, or custodianship is now given to the child’s relatives. If no relatives are available, preference is given to couples in a registered marriage.



The second block of amendments shifts the state control procedures in sanitary and epidemiological well-being and in the protection of children's rights with respect to government-funded entities (including for food, accommodation, medical care, education, upbringing, and the rehabilitation of children) to the regulatory scope of the Code "On Public Health and the Healthcare System" and the Law "On the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Kazakhstan." The corresponding provisions are removed from the Entrepreneurial Code.



The third block of amendments addresses specific issues related to education.

The amendments introduce a ranking system for technical, vocational, and post-secondary education institutions based on a methodology for assessing performance indicators and ranking rules approved by the Ministry of Enlightenment. A similar ranking system is introduced for higher and/or postgraduate education institutions, based on methodologies and regulations approved by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The fourth block resolves several issues in the cultural sphere.

Phonogram use is now prohibited during concerts (except for television recordings and venues unsuitable for live performances). The amendments also require the mandatory attribution of authors when copyrighted works are used publicly in mass media or online platforms.

Local executive bodies are now responsible for developing and preserving the library fund.

The text of the Law is published in official print media.



Qazinform previously reported that the President signed amendments to the intellectual property law.