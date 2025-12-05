EN
    Kazakhstan announces winners of its annual competition for Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes

    15:10, 5 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday awarded the winners of the Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan competition, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kazakhstan announces winners of its annual competition for Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes
    Photo credit: Akorda

    North Kazakhstan region’s Ak-Niet-Agro was announced the winner of the Grand Prix of the Paryz prize among small- and medium-sized enterprises, while Ulyrau region’s Kazakhmys corporation among large businesses.

    Shymkent’s Karlskrona LC AB won the Altyn Sapa prize for the best industrial project, and Astana’s AG TECH for the best innovative project.

    Kazakhstan announces winners of its annual competition for Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan announces winners of its annual competition for Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the end of the awarding ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to all the entrepreneurs who participated in the Altyn Sapa and Paryz contests, and awarded the winners.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan introduces the Order of Meyirim to honor philanthropic entrepreneurs. 

