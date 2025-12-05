Kazakhstan announces winners of its annual competition for Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes

North Kazakhstan region’s Ak-Niet-Agro was announced the winner of the Grand Prix of the Paryz prize among small- and medium-sized enterprises, while Ulyrau region’s Kazakhmys corporation among large businesses.

Shymkent’s Karlskrona LC AB won the Altyn Sapa prize for the best industrial project, and Astana’s AG TECH for the best innovative project.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the end of the awarding ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to all the entrepreneurs who participated in the Altyn Sapa and Paryz contests, and awarded the winners.

