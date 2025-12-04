Altai snowcock spotted by camera trap in Katon-Karagay National Park

The message accompanying the video post details the unique habitat of the species:

"This magnificent bird, which is in the Red List of Kazakhstan, inhabits the Katon-Karagay National Park, preferring sheer cliffs at an altitude of 2,000-3,500 meters (6,500-11,500 feet) above sea level."

The bird's plumage is perfectly adapted for camouflage, completely blending with the gray and brown mountain rock. This enables the snowcock to hide from predators.

Despite the harsh frosts and deep snows of winter, snowcocks do not descend to lower altitudes. They overwinter at high elevations, surviving by feeding on mosses on rocks and the roots of mountain plants, the caption reads.

Qazinform previously reported that the populations of rare species such as the snow leopard, Tian Shan brown bear, Karatau argali (mountain sheep), and others have been steadily increasing year after year.