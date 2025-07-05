Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev speaks about plans to make Kazakhstan a digital country

President Tokayev announced an ambitious digitalisation programme covering energy, transport, and IT infrastructure. The main focus is on creating a digital environment for business and the public sector to drive innovation. The Kazakh President also called the agricultural sector’s modernization as another strategic direction.

2. Kazakhstan and China debate green energy cooperation

Prime Minister Bektenov and Hunan Junxin Huangbao’s chairman Dao Guo Dai discussed expanding eco-technological projects. The parties also focused on the prospects for the development of joint investment waste treatment projects.

3. Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rises to 11.8% in June

Prices for paid services rose 16.1% in June 2025 from a year prior, up from 16% in May, according to the National Statistics Bureau data. Food prices rose at an annual pace of 10.6% in June (up from 9.6% in May) and non-food prices increased 9.4% from a year earlier (9% in May).

4. West Kazakhstan region, China expand cooperation with number of strategic memorandums

The Kazakh embassy in Beijing, China, hosted a signing ceremony for cooperation documents with the participation of heads of the Chinese leading companies, encompassing fields of medicine, manufacturing, energy, construction and gas chemistry.

5. Noble nomad warrior’s tomb unearthed in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

The scientists discovered the tomb of a noble nomadic warrior in one of the burial mounds. Rare artifacts such as arrowheads with preserved traces of threads, a utility knife, horse harness parts, belt buckles and decorative ornaments suggest the high status of the warrior.

6. Hollywood stars coming to Kazakhstan: Comic Con Astana 2025 announces two new headliners

Joining the festival this year is American actor Esai Morales, widely known for his roles in Ozark, Titans, and the latest Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise. Another headliner of the festival will be British actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, who is known for fight and action roles. Adkins is best recognized as Yuri Boyka from the Undisputed franchise.

7. Kazakhstan wins two medals at the 2025 FIDE World Cup

In the girls’ under-8 category, Alisha Bisaliyeva from Astana won the gold medal after defeating Varvara Volkova in two classical games. Adinur Adilbek took bronze in the boys’ under-8 category with a win over Bogdan Kalinin in the third-place match.

8. 5,000 Kazakh dombra players break new national record

The largest music event of 2025 took place in Zhetysu region bringing together 5,000 professional and amateur dombra players. As part of the Ukili Dombra campaign, they played kyui by Baktybau and Yerke Sylkym by Abdimomyn Zheldibayev.

9. Photo made in Kazakhstan’s Aktau included in The Guardian’s top pictures

The Guardian picture editors selected the image featuring a model presenting traditional clothing made by Turkish photographer Ilkin Eskipehlivan as one of the Photos of the Day. It was made at the Dalamen undes baba oner Festival of Craftsmen held in the city of Aktau, Mangistau region.

10. Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers win 5 medals at tournament in Türkiye

Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestling team claimed five medals at the Yasar Dogu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan 2025 in Kocaeli, Türkiye. Kazakhstan was placed second in the team standings, finishing behind host nation Türkiye. Bulgaria took the third place.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.