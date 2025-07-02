Kazakhstan wins two medals at the 2025 FIDE World Cup

The tournament featured boys and girls under the ages of 8, 10, and 12, divided into two groups of 24 participants per category. The first stage was conducted in a 7-round Swiss system with classical time control, while in the second stage, players who placed equally in each group competed against each other in head-to-head matches: two classical games, followed by rapid or blitz tie-breaks.

In the girls’ under-8 category, Alisha Bisaliyeva from Astana won the gold medal after defeating Varvara Volkova in two classical games. Adinur Adilbek took bronze in the boys’ under-8 category with a win over Bogdan Kalinin in the third-place match. Competing in the under-10 category, Iman Nabiyev from Kostanay Region finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match to Aarit Kapil of India.

“Kazakh cadets made a strong statement on the world stage. Their success in Batumi is a testament to their talent and dedication. These young talents from Kazakhstan represent the bright future of Kazakh chess,” KazChess noted.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva received an invitation to compete at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025.