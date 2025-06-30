Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers win 5 medals at tournament in Türkiye

Gold medals were secured by Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) and Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg).

Three silver medals were also added to Kazakhstan’s tally by Nachyn Kuular (70 kg), Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kg), and Alisher Yergali (125 kg).

Kazakhstan was placed second in the team standings, finishing behind host nation Türkiye. Bulgaria took the third place.

As reported earlier, female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat has brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam.