    Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers win 5 medals at tournament in Türkiye

    14:36, 30 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestling team claimed five medals at the Yasar Dogu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan 2025 in Kocaeli, Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers win 5 medals at tournament in Türkiye
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Gold medals were secured by Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) and Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg).

    Three silver medals were also added to Kazakhstan’s tally by Nachyn Kuular (70 kg), Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kg), and Alisher Yergali (125 kg).

    Kazakhstan was placed second in the team standings, finishing behind host nation Türkiye. Bulgaria took the third place.

    As reported earlier, female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat has brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

