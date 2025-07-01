West Kazakhstan region, China expand cooperation with number of strategic memorandums

The Kazakh embassy in Beijing, China, hosted a signing ceremony for cooperation documents with the participation of heads of the Chinese leading companies, encompassing fields of medicine, manufacturing, energy, construction and gas chemistry.

The documents signed as follows:

Memorandum of mutual cooperation with Cheng Tian Run Kang Medical Limited aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure as well as localizing technologies in healthcare;

Memorandum with Yino international company, providing for joint projects in manufacturing and agricultural machinery production;

Memorandum with Vega Power, which aims for an energy partnership and implementation of alternative energy sources;

Memorandum of mutual understanding with Sunway Concept Limited in the field of housing construction and urban infrastructure modernization;

Trilateral memorandum with Foshan City Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. and Zhaik Petroleum LTD on the construction of a methanol production plant in West Kazakhstan region;

Roadmap for the gas turbine power plant (GTES-200 Uralsk) expansion between the administration office of West Kazakhstan region, CHN Energy International Development Co., Limited and Batys Power LLP.

Photo credit: administration office of West Kazakhstan region

During the event, governor of West Kazakhstan region Turegaliyev noted that China remains among the key foreign economic partners of the region. “The signing of documents is set to mark the start of new projects, contributing to investment growth, job creation and production potential of West Kazakhstan region”.

