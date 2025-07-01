Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rises to 11.8% in June

Prices for paid services rose 16.1% in June 2025 from a year prior, up from 16% in May, according to the National Statistics Bureau data. Food prices rose at an annual pace of 10.6% in June (up from 9.6% in May) and non-food prices increased 9.4% from a year earlier (9% in May).

The data shows the country’s seven regions experienced the annual inflation rate rise above the national average, with Almaty city, Karaganda region and Astana got hit worse than others after annual inflation ticked up to 13.8%, 13.5% and 13.1%, respectively, in June.

The largest contributions to the annual change were 4.2% for foods and non-alcoholic beverages, 1.8% for housing and 1.5% for healthcare, added the Bureau.

The monthly inflation for food and non-food items was at 0.9% and for paid services at 0.8%.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's GDP growth reached 6% over the past five months.