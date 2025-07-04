Photo made in Kazakhstan’s Aktau included in The Guardian’s best pictures

The Guardian picture editors selected the image featuring a model presenting traditional clothing made by Turkish photographer Ilkin Eskipehlivan as one of the Photos of the Day. It was made at the Dalamen undes baba oner Festival of Craftsmen held in the city of Aktau, Mangistau region.

The Dalamen undes baba oner Festival of Craftsmen in Aktau brought together craftsmen from all over Kazakhstan and foreign countries. Multiple fairs, exhibitions, and master classes were held as part of the festival.

The goal of the festival is to promote traditional art, instill national values in the minds of theyounger generation and increase the standing of Kazakh arts in the international arena.

It is worth reminding, Almaty named best city in Central Asia by Oxford Economics.