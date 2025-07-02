Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks about plans to make Kazakhstan a digital country

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the CICA headquarters in Astana, President Tokayev said: “Kazakhstan together with international partners is actively modernizing railroads, roads, sea ports, transit and logistics”.

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence are key to the country’s competitiveness. We seek to make Kazakhstan a digital country, where artificial intelligence serves as a key driver of growth, innovation and digital sovereignty. In order to consolidate efforts in this strategic direction, Kazakhstan set up the Artificial Intelligence Development Council and launches a powerful supercomputer, stated Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also called the agricultural sector’s modernization as another strategic direction, that continues contributing to economic diversification and food security.

We’re pursuing a sustainable economy with full integration into global value-added chains and to meet climate and sustainable development goals. To achieve these long-term goals, we’re committed to close cooperation with our international partners. Taking this opportunity, I’d like to highlight the special role the diplomatic community plays in contributing to the implementation of this important strategy, said the Head of State.

In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to all CICA member states as well as expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the outstanding chairmanship of the Organization and continued efforts to strengthen dialogue, trust and partnership and its contribution to CICA’s capacity building.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the inauguration of the CICA headquarters in Astana as a pivotal and historic moment.