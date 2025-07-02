EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Hollywood stars coming to Kazakhstan: Comic Con Astana 2025 announces two new headliners

    21:34, 2 July 2025

    Comic Con Astana 2025 has announced two new Hollywood headliners in anticipation of what is expected to be the largest pop culture event in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Comic Con
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Joining the festival this year is American actor Esai Morales, widely known for his roles in Ozark, Titans, and the latest Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise. He is best known for his performances as complex villains, such as Camino Del Rio in Ozark and Gabriel in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Morales’ filmography also includes From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, How to Get Away with Murder, CSI: Miami, Caprica, and many others.

    Esai Morales on Mission Impossible poster
    Photo credit: El Ray's X account

    Another headliner of the festival will be British actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, who is known for fight and action roles. Adkins is best recognized as Yuri Boyka from the Undisputed franchise. His other works include Doctor Strange, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Expendables 2, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He will join Esai Morales and Andy Serkis on the list of headline guests.

    Scott Adkins
    Scott Adkins on Diablo's poster Photo credit: City on Fire's X account

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Comic Con Astana will also host a major Tekken 8 tournament from July 9 to 12. The event will take place from July 9 to 13 across two venues: Astana Arena and Barys Arena.

    Entertainment Culture Hollywood Astana Events
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All