Hollywood stars coming to Kazakhstan: Comic Con Astana 2025 announces two new headliners

Joining the festival this year is American actor Esai Morales, widely known for his roles in Ozark, Titans, and the latest Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise. He is best known for his performances as complex villains, such as Camino Del Rio in Ozark and Gabriel in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Morales’ filmography also includes From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, How to Get Away with Murder, CSI: Miami, Caprica, and many others.

Photo credit: El Ray's X account

Another headliner of the festival will be British actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, who is known for fight and action roles. Adkins is best recognized as Yuri Boyka from the Undisputed franchise. His other works include Doctor Strange, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Expendables 2, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He will join Esai Morales and Andy Serkis on the list of headline guests.

Scott Adkins on Diablo's poster Photo credit: City on Fire's X account

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Comic Con Astana will also host a major Tekken 8 tournament from July 9 to 12. The event will take place from July 9 to 13 across two venues: Astana Arena and Barys Arena.