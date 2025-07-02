5,000 Kazakh dombra players break new national record

As part of the Ukili Dombra campaign, they played kyui by Baktybau and Yerke Sylkym by Abdimomyn Zheldibayev to set a new record of Kazakhstan.

Multiple events, exhibitions and concerts devoted to Kazakh art will be held in the region this week.

This year Kazakhstan will celebrate the National Dombra Day on July 7.

As written before, 1,037 dombra players gathered first in Atyrau, then 1,700 played kyuis in Uralsk, and over 3,000 musicians performed kyuis in Astana, Turkistan and Rudny cities.

The Book of Records of Kazakhstan will list this gathering as the national record in its next edition, an official representative of Kazakhstan's Book of Records, Bakhytzhan Tastulekov said.

Noteworthy, declared in 2018 by the presidential decree, the National Day of Dombra is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July. Its goal is to preserve and revive the national culture and identity.