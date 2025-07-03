Noble nomad warrior’s tomb unearthed in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

The joint delegation of the Archaeology Centre of the Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan State Teacher’s Training University, National Historical and Cultural Museum Reserve Ordabasy and Leiden University (The Netherlands) unearthed burial mounds dated back to the epoch of Kangju (I century BCE-IV century BC).

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

The scientists discovered the tomb of a noble nomadic warrior in one of the burial mounds. Rare artifacts such as arrowheads with preserved traces of threads, a utility knife, horse harness parts, belt buckles and decorative ornaments suggest the high status of the warrior. A large khum, a large clay vessel used for storing water and food, found above the tomb, speaks of complicated and elaborate mortuary rites.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

Besides, the scientists believe the gypsum amulets found were used to ward off evil spirits, and a horse's tooth, likely a symbolic offering. In another burial mound, archaeologists unearthed a rare ceramic crucible used to smelt precious metals. The discovery sheds light on the development of metallurgy in the region.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

Even though many burial mounds were robbed in ancient times, scientists could discover precious artifacts of great scientific and historical value.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

According to scientists, the research will help deeply understand the culture and traditions of ancient Kazakhstan.

Archaeological excavations in Turkistan region will continue further. The researchers believe the region still holds many secrets that are waiting to be discovered.

Noteworthy, another monument dating back to the Early Iron Age has been discovered in the territory of Taldy Historical and Archaeological Park located in Shet district of Karaganda region.