India and Kazakhstan explore new opportunities in bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Y.K. Sailas Thangal said that the two countries maintain a strong political relationship, supported by historical and cultural ties, mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace, stability and development.

He highlighted the potential for cooperation in energy resources, critical minerals, agriculture, logistics and other sectors, noting that the two economies have complementary strengths.

Thangal outlined a series of business initiatives organized by the Indian Embassy in cooperation with partner institutions, including pharmaceutical business meetings, multisector business delegations and trade exhibitions. He also referred to the participation of Indian companies in exhibitions in Almaty and the visit of approximately 70 Kazakh companies and more than 120 business representatives to Chennai in September 2026.

He emphasized that such activities are intended to produce concrete commercial outcomes rather than remain isolated events.

Dr. Pravesh Kumar Gupta of the Vivekanand International Foundation examined the development of India-Kazakhstan relations over the past 3 decades, placing the partnership within the context of changes in global geopolitics, the world economy and technology.

He noted that India was among the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence and that diplomatic relations were established in February 1992. The bilateral relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2009.

Gupta highlighted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kazakhstan in 2015 as a significant milestone. He said the visit contributed to agreements on uranium supplies, defense and military-technical cooperation, while also creating momentum in discussions on energy, trade and connectivity.

According to Gupta, the next stage of the partnership should focus on moving beyond political goodwill toward practical implementation.

He identified energy and strategic resources as one of the areas with potential for expanded cooperation.

Gupta also pointed to opportunities in defense and security cooperation, including counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity and border management. He said that technological developments in areas such as AI, drones and space-based applications are creating new dimensions for bilateral cooperation.

The speaker also called for closer cooperation in education, research and innovation. He proposed joint university research programs, partnerships between think tanks and technology institutions, and greater interaction among students, young researchers and entrepreneurs.

“A strategic partnership is not sustained only by the agreements between the government. It is sustained by the networks between societies,” Gupta said.

Ambassador Pankaj Saran, Convener of NatStrat and former Deputy National Security Adviser of India, addressed regional stability and joint peacekeeping cooperation against the backdrop of international conflicts and tensions.

He argued that stability should be considered at both the external and internal levels. Externally, India and Kazakhstan can contribute to regional security through diplomacy, negotiations and cooperation in addressing cross-border challenges. Internally, political, security and economic stability are interconnected.

According to Saran, both countries can contribute to regional stability by promoting dialogue and diplomatic approaches to resolving disputes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan ships lentils to India via the Middle Corridor.