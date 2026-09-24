Tokayev announces early elections to local representative bodies

The president said elections to local representative bodies should become the final stage of reforms to the country’s public administration system.

Tokayev noted that incumbent maslikhat deputies will retain their powers until they are terminated on grounds provided for by the Constitution and national legislation. He also pointed out that the overwhelming majority of maslikhat deputies had been elected from the Amanat party.

According to the president, Amanat is currently not operating independently, having joined the Adilet party. The relevant legal procedures are expected to be completed soon. Tokayev said this would raise questions regarding the legitimacy of the bulk of the maslikhat deputy corpsю

The president stressed that local representative bodies must fully perform their functions, including representing citizens’ interests, approving local budgets and overseeing regional development.

“Therefore, in the near future, I will hold consultations with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Qurultay on the early termination of the powers of maslikhats at all levels. Following these consultations, I will sign the corresponding decree,” Tokayev said.

Following the signing of the decree, the Central Election Commission will determine the date of the elections.

President Tokayev said the move would pave the way for the formation of a qualified and professional body of maslikhat deputies and give fresh impetus to their work.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan will need 2.9 million specialists by 2035, including 1.8 million skilled workers, to meet the demands of the country's large-scale infrastructure modernization.