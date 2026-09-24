Tokayev outlines goal of positioning Kazakhstan as middle power

Tokayev stressed the need to further develop international cooperation and attract more investment to Kazakhstan.

“As you know, as Head of State, I regularly take part in international forums, meet with foreign leaders and investors, host high-level events in Astana, and hold talks with heads of state and leaders of international organizations,” the President said.

The Kazakh President said the goal of these efforts was to position Kazakhstan as a middle power on the global stage, promote its history and culture internationally, defend national interests, and showcase the country’s opportunities.

According to Tokayev, this goal can be regarded as a common aspiration for the entire people of Kazakhstan.

The President also stressed that the authorities would continue working to improve the well-being of the population.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council) started its work.