Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi to develop new National Unity and People’s Accord Concept

Addressing the inaugural session of the People’s Council, the Head of State highlighted the strong representation of ethnocultural associations within the newly established consultative body.

The Head of State emphasized ethnocultural associations are widely represented in the Kazakhstan People’s Council, which has been granted a high constitutional status. Previously, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan had five representatives in the Senate under the parliamentary quota. Today, the People’s Council includes 42 representatives of ethnocultural associations, accounting for one-third of its membership. This is a clear indication of the importance of the Assembly’s mission for Kazakhstan’s sustainable and successful development.

According to the President, the Council should now focus on productive work and ensure continuity in efforts aimed at strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony.

He said the People’s Council could become the center for developing a new Concept of Unity and People's Accord. In other words, it will be tasked with consolidating the work of ethnocultural associations and other public organizations operating in this sphere.

At the regional level, the Qogamdyq Kelisim (Public Harmony) network, operating through the country’s Houses of Friendship, will continue its activities.

"Ethnocultural associations will be represented in local public councils and will be able to participate in the work of standing committees, sectoral commissions, and consultative bodies of the People’s Council. However, new opportunities also bring special responsibility. There are many issues that require the right decisions,” the President stressed.

It was earlier reported, the first session of the Kazakhstan People’s Council is currently taking place at the Palace of Independence in Astana with the participation of President Tokayev.