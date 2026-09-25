Kazakhstan and China sign 10 agreements at Investment Forum in Almaty

In the presence of the Head of State, the following documents were signed:

An agreement between the akimat of Abai region and a consortium of Xinjiang Sanbao Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Wanjiang Investment Co., Ltd. on the construction of an electrolytic aluminum production plant and an associated wind power station in Abai region.

An agreement between the Abai region akimat and Xinjiang Sanbao Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Wanjiang Investment Co., Ltd on the construction of a particle board (chipboard) manufacturing plant in the city of Semey.

Samruk-Energy JSC, China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., and SANY Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. signed an agreement on joint project development.

An agreement on the key terms for establishing a specialized investment fund at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to finance promising projects in Kazakhstan, between Kazakh Invest NC JSC and Silk Road Finance Corporation.

The Akmola region akimat of and SUNGROW Renewable Development Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement for the implementation of renewable energy projects, including wind power plants with a total capacity of 450 MW in Akmola region.

A memorandum of intent between the akimat of East Kazakhstan and East Motors Corporation LLP for the implementation of a project to establish a high-tech automotive manufacturing complex producing passenger and specialized vehicles.

A cooperation agreement was signed between the Turkistan region akimat and Turan Chemical Company LLP on the construction of a urea fertilizer production plant.

The Almaty akimat and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in arranging and supporting the issuance of dim sum bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

The Almaty akimat, Everest Development, and SunnyWorld Group signed an agreement on the implementation of a multifunctional complex featuring an internationally branded hotel and business center.

The Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC and China Construction Bank Corporation Astana Branch inked an agreement on preliminary financing terms to support the bank's objectives, including financing investment projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.