Yerlan Koshanov elected Chairman of Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

Voting took place at an organizational meeting of the Khalyk Kenesi in Astana.

Chairman of the vote count commission Murat Abenov read out the results of the secret ballot.

120 people backed Koshanov’s candidacy, and one abstained from voting.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Yerlan Koshanov for the position of the Khalyk Kenesi Chairman.

Yerlan Koshanov was born in 1962 in the Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Kazakh State Management Academy.

His previous positions include Governor of Karaganda region (2017-2019), Head of the President’s Executive Office (2019-2022). Prior to his election as the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi Chairman, he held the post of the Majilis Speaker.

As it was reported, on September 22, Tokayev approved the 126-seat composition of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.