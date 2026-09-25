Tokayev names stronger friendship with China among Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities

“For our country, this is one of the most important goals of foreign policy. If we look at our shared history, the Chinese people have never caused any harm to our people. For many years, our two peoples have coexisted in genuine harmony, maintaining mutual respect and providing support to each other,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that amid the current period of instability and uncertainty, Kazakhstan and China, as reliable partners, should work together to address numerous challenges and threats.

“I am confident that Kazakhstan and China, as two friendly and neighboring states, can successfully accomplish any task together,” the president concluded.

It is worth noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is participating in the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum, which is being held in Almaty.

According to the president, the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Forum should become a permanent platform for direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries.

During the forum, Tokayev also proposed launching a joint Kazakh-Chinese program titled “Common History, Destiny. Designed and Made in Both China and Kazakhstan.”