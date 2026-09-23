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    Aktau to host the Caspian — Sea of Friendship international festival

    19:53, 23 September 2026

    The international festival The Caspian — Sea of Friendship will take place in Aktau from September 25 to 27, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Caspian Sea
    Photo source: gov.kz

    According to the press service of the Aktau City Akimat, the program includes a pop vocal competition and a festive gala concert for City Day featuring well-known Kazakh singers.

    The grand opening ceremony will be held on September 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater Square.

    The following day, September 26, will feature the pop vocal competition. It will be held at the Rock Trail venue starting at 5:00 p.m.

    The festival will conclude on September 27 with a festive gala concert dedicated to Aktau City Day. Performers will include Lukpan Zholdassov, Tamara Assar, Raim, Marzhan Arapbayeva, and Zhanar Dugalova. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater Square.

    Aktau to host the Caspian — Sea of Friendship international festival
    Collage source: Aktau City Akimat

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Turkistan is set to host the Voice of Turan 2026 international festival of Kazakh song.

    Kazakhstan Aktau Culture Music Upcoming Events Caspian Sea Mangystau region Art Entertainment
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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