Aktau to host the Caspian — Sea of Friendship international festival

According to the press service of the Aktau City Akimat, the program includes a pop vocal competition and a festive gala concert for City Day featuring well-known Kazakh singers.

The grand opening ceremony will be held on September 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater Square.

The following day, September 26, will feature the pop vocal competition. It will be held at the Rock Trail venue starting at 5:00 p.m.

The festival will conclude on September 27 with a festive gala concert dedicated to Aktau City Day. Performers will include Lukpan Zholdassov, Tamara Assar, Raim, Marzhan Arapbayeva, and Zhanar Dugalova. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater Square.

Collage source: Aktau City Akimat

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Turkistan is set to host the Voice of Turan 2026 international festival of Kazakh song.