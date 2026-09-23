Astana named among Lonely Planet’s 50 places to visit in 2027

Lonely Planet’s annual list brings together destinations chosen by the publication’s writers and editors based on their travel experience. Astana is featured alongside destinations including Australia’s Red Centre, Italy’s Veneto, New Mexico in the United States, Prince Edward Island in Canada and Argentina’s Bariloche and Lake District.

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In its newly published guide, Lonely Planet describes Astana as a city that has evolved from an outpost on the Kazakh steppe into a modern capital of more than 1.3 million people. The publication draws attention to the city’s mix of Asian, Western, Soviet and futuristic architectural influences.

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The guide highlights Astana’s skyline as its defining feature, pointing to landmarks such as the Baiterek Monument, Khan Shatyr, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the Ak Orda presidential complex and the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall. The Atyrau Bridge over the Ishim River is also featured among the city’s contemporary sights.

Beyond its architecture, Lonely Planet recommends exploring the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which presents the country’s history from ancient times through the Kazakh Khanate and Soviet period to independence. The Astana Grand Mosque and Nur Alem Museum are also highlighted as key attractions.

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The guide also draws attention to Kazakhstan’s developing culinary scene, recommending visitors try modern interpretations of traditional Kazakh cuisine. Among the experiences mentioned is a visit to Qazaq Gourmet, where national ingredients and dishes are combined with international influences.

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For visitors looking beyond the capital, Lonely Planet points to several destinations accessible from Astana, including Burabay National Nature Park and the Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve. The guide notes that Korgalzhyn is home to hundreds of bird species and hosts one of the world’s northernmost populations of pink flamingos.

In its description of the city, Lonely Planet particularly encourages visitors to explore both sides of the Ishim River, contrasting Astana’s futuristic Left Bank with the older Right Bank, where Soviet-era architecture, local markets, cafes and public art offer a different view of the capital.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on the seven interesting facts about Astana that may surprise.