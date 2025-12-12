Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urges measures to save Aral and Caspian Seas

Speaking at the Forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that water preservation and its rational use amid growing shortage has become a strategic and vital priority for Kazakhstan and neighboring states.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the problems of transboundary water use and the ecological state of the Aral and Caspian Seas require urgent solutions and measures. Joint efforts based on mutual compromise could strengthen the effectiveness of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. Inviting Russia to join the Fund as an observer would also contribute to this goal.

President Tokayev warned that the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea could become irreversible, triggering a chain reaction of ecological, socio-economic, and even political consequences. He announced Kazakhstan’s initiative to develop a special interstate program aimed at preventing the destruction of the Caspian ecosystem and halting its decline.

The President called on the global community to support Kazakhstan’s efforts to preserve this unique body of water.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing support for Afghanistan, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region.