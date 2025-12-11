Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says Kazakhstan and Iran entering new stage of cooperation

In Kazakhstan, consistent measures are being implemented to develop the digital economy and introduce artificial intelligence technologies. We have set an ambitious goal - to become the leading digital country in the region within the next three years. Our intentions are confirmed by the establishment of the region’s first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. This year, Kazakhstan launched the first supercomputer in Central Asia and opened the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center. In addition, we attach special attention to the development of the city of Alatau, which, by my decree, has been granted the status of a city of advanced development. This project is aimed at fostering the crypto industry, innovation, and technological business. We are interested in close cooperation with Iranian companies in these areas, said President Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that Kazakhstan and Iran are entering a qualitatively new stage of cooperation. The two sides are building a strong foundation for expanding economic partnership in trade, investment, logistics, and technology.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President expressed confidence that today’s forum will become an important step in further strengthening relations between the nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday attended the Kazakhstan-Iran business forum.