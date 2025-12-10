FC Kairat's goalkeeper earns historic MVP title in UEFA Champions League match

Following the match in Astana between Kairat and Greece’s Olympiacos (0:1), Anarbekov was named UEFA’s MVP. He earned a rating of 9.2 and, according to updated data, made eight saves with his only mistake resulting in the match’s only goal.

Thus, Anarbekov became the first footballer from Kazakhstan to earn the MVP title in a Champions League match.

Fans and experts are already predicting that he may soon transfer to a major European club, especially given that Inter Milan has expressed interest in the Kazakh goalkeeper.

It is also noteworthy that even in the absence of suspended Dastan Satpayev, Kairat’s starting lineup still included five Kazakh players. In the previous round, during the away match against Copenhagen, Satpayev and Olzhas Baybek became the first Kazakh footballers ever to score in the Champions League’s main stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SofaScore has given high marks to FC Kairat's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, who ranked among the top three players of the UEFA Champions League round.