Tokayev and Pezeshkian view 18th-century manuscripts on Kazakh history from Iran

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran viewed copies of 27 manuscripts found in the archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The exhibits, which contain valuable information regarding socio-political events in Kazakhstan during the 18th and 19th centuries, are being presented to the public for the first time.

The archival materials confirm the existence of close historical ties between Kazakhstan and Iran.

The Head of State thanked his Iranian counterpart for the important documents concerning the history of Kazakhstan.

– This is a very valuable gift. We will certainly present this exhibition to the Kazakh public and also widely popularize it in the media. The documents contain previously unknown historical facts. I believe this will be useful for our compatriots, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

