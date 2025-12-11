Iran's President highlights promising sectors for trade with Kazakhstan

He emphasized that the meeting is not only a symbol of the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of Iran and Kazakhstan, but also a crucial step toward expanding bilateral trade and economic partnership.

– The private sectors of both countries have already designated several promising areas for cooperation. These include establishing an Iran–Kazakhstan joint shipping consortium on the Caspian Sea; constructing warehouses and a distribution center for agricultural products at the Port of Aktau; creating a joint food production and packaging plant in Kazakhstan; opening an export park for Iranian construction materials in Almaty; and developing collaboration in mineral resources, raw-material processing, and regional export. We also support the creation of an Iran–Kazakhstan Joint Business Council, the launch of direct flights, simplified issuance of business visas, and the organization of trade exhibitions in both countries, the President of Iran said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the forum, participants took a group photo with the heads of state.

