EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Iran's President highlights promising sectors for trade with Kazakhstan

    18:50, 11 December 2025

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined the most promising sectors for boosting trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President of Iran
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He emphasized that the meeting is not only a symbol of the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of Iran and Kazakhstan, but also a crucial step toward expanding bilateral trade and economic partnership.

    – The private sectors of both countries have already designated several promising areas for cooperation. These include establishing an Iran–Kazakhstan joint shipping consortium on the Caspian Sea; constructing warehouses and a distribution center for agricultural products at the Port of Aktau; creating a joint food production and packaging plant in Kazakhstan; opening an export park for Iranian construction materials in Almaty; and developing collaboration in mineral resources, raw-material processing, and regional export.

    We also support the creation of an Iran–Kazakhstan Joint Business Council, the launch of direct flights, simplified issuance of business visas, and the organization of trade exhibitions in both countries, the President of Iran said.

    Kazakhstan-Iran Business Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following the forum, participants took a group photo with the heads of state.

    Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and Iran committed to boosting trade cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and Iran Economy Foreign policy Astana Trade Business
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All