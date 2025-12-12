Kazakhstan secures 4 spots in short track for 2026 Olympics

Following the World Tour qualifying stages, Team Kazakhstan secured four spots for the Games.

In the men’s events, Kazakhstan secured the right to field two athletes in the 500-meter distance and one athlete in the 1000-meter distance.

The women’s team qualified to enter two athletes in the 500 meters, one in the 1000 meters, and two in the 1500 meters.

In addition, Kazakhstan will compete in the mixed relay.

According to the rules approved by the ISU and the International Olympic Committee, short track quotas are fixed and cannot be altered. The final roster of the national team will be determined by the coaching staff.

Within the designated deadlines, the National Federation must confirm its intention to participate in the allocated disciplines. Once this confirmation is submitted, the quotas are officially secured for the country, and the roster of athletes who will compete at the Games is finalized.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has pocketed 11 medals at the 2025 ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup held in Collalbo, Italy.