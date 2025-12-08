Endless Music, a photo album about Dimash Qudaibergen released

Spanning 289 large-format pages, the album offers a comprehensive look at Dimash’s career. It includes archival photographs, concert images, personal notes, and memories, revealing previously unpublished moments from his creative biography.

Structured into thematic chapters, the book highlights the key stages of Dimash’s life and professional growth — from his international recognition and family roots to performances on global stages, participation in cultural projects, and close interaction with fans. Special sections also explore behind-the-scenes work and provide a chronological timeline of his artistic path.

Published in Kazakh, Russian, and English, the book is designed for a wide readership and contributes to the global promotion of Kazakh culture.

The edition is now available at Almatykitap Baspasy’s official stores.

