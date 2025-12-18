Emperor Naruhito hosts official reception in honor of Kazakh President

Earlier, as part of his first official visit to Japan, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito.

As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The two nations are set to sign over 40 documents covering key sectors such as energy, renewable energy, digitalization, mining, and transport.

