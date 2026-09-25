Caspian Sea military personnel deaths: What is known a day after the tragedy

Timeline of events

The tragedy occurred on September 24, on the third day of the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea.

More than 500 servicemen, Navy ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, units of the Border Service of the National Security Committee’s Coast Guard, and Air Defense Forces aircraft took part in the drills.

The incident occurred off the Caspian Sea coast, 43 kilometers from Aktau. According to investigators, 17 Navy servicemen were swept out to sea while disembarking from the Qaisar boat amid adverse weather conditions.

Nine deaths and three survivors were initially reported following the incident.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

A criminal case was opened over the deaths of the servicemen.

By order of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a Government Commission was established to investigate the causes of the tragedy, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev. The commission arrived at the scene in the Mangystau region on the same day.

Photo credit: Mangystau region's administration

In the evening, the bodies of three more servicemen were found, bringing the officially confirmed death toll to 12.

Later, the Ministry of Defense published the list of victims.

Senior Lieutenant Olzhas Mukhtaruly; Sailor Serzhan Ayapbergen; Sailor Omirbek Omirzak; Sailor Almas Kobenov; Sailor Akylbek Tolegen; Sailor Zhenis Temirgaliyev; Sailor Meirambek Berdikhanov; Sailor Asset Zhanaba; Sailor Azamat Madikhan; Sailor Dastan Begei; Sailor Akzhaiyk Gilazh; Sailor Olzhas Dikhanbayev.

Bozumbayev ordered a round-the-clock search for the remaining two servicemen, involving all necessary forces and resources.

A large-scale search and rescue operation involved 252 personnel, 34 units of specialized ground equipment, 37 military divers, 14 vessels and boats, as well as more than 20 aircraft, including four helicopters.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The search and rescue operation at the scene was led by Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov. The operational headquarters included representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Border Service of the National Security Committee, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local executive authorities of the Mangystau region.

Search operation completed

The search operation was completed on the morning of September 25.

At around 9:15 a.m., the bodies of the two remaining missing servicemen - Sergeant Mansur Gumarov and Sailor Miras Turdybekuly - were found.

Of 17 servicemen swept out to sea, 14 died, and three were rescued.

Investigation into the tragedy ordered by President

On the day of the tragedy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. The Head of State instructed the authorities to take all necessary measures to establish the circumstances of the incident and provide assistance to the servicemen’s families.

September 25 was declared a national day of mourning.

The criminal investigation into the incident is under the special supervision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Photo credit: Mangystau region's administration

The first meeting of the Government Commission was held at 10:30 p.m. on September 24. At the meeting, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Sanzhar Adilov announced the launch of a pre-trial investigation under two articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 2 of Article 453 - “Negligent attitude to service resulting in grave consequences”;

Article 465 - “Violation of navigation rules.”

An interdepartmental operational investigative group has been established to investigate the case. Forensic examinations have been ordered, while investigative and operational-search measures are underway.

On September 25, five Defense Ministry officials were identified as suspects:

Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy;

Two commanders of military units;

Commander of a Marine Corps company;

Commander of the boat;

All five were placed in a temporary detention facility of the Aktau Police Department.

Investigators are currently examining how decisions were made in organizing and conducting the training and combat mission, whether safety requirements were observed, and whether weather conditions were taken into account. Investigators are also checking the technical condition of the boat and the actions of officials responsible for conducting the exercises and ensuring the safety of servicemen.

The investigation is also determining whether other officials may have been involved in the incident.

What is known about the survivors

Three servicemen were rescued:

Beket Kuandyk from Atyrau region;

Akzhol Temirkhan from Mangystau region;

Nikita Udalov from West Kazakhstan region;

Akzhol Temirkhan was hospitalized in serious condition after the incident and admitted to the intensive care unit. He regained consciousness on the morning of September 25. His condition is assessed as stable, and there is no threat to his life. He remains under medical supervision and continues to receive treatment.

Beket Kuandyk and Nikita Udalov are also under medical observation. According to the Ministry of Defense, both servicemen are doing well. 19-year-old Beket Kuandyk managed to reach the shore on his own after the incident. According to his parents, he feels well, and he can walk on his own.

Photo credit: Mangystau region's administration

Bodies of deceased servicemen being transported to their home regions

On the morning of September 25, the bodies of three servicemen killed in the incident - Zhenis Temirgaliнev, Omirbek Omirzak, and Akzhaiyk Gilazh - were airlifted to West Kazakhstan Region. Farewell ceremonies and funerals are scheduled for September 26. Regional authorities said the families would receive financial assistance and support with funeral arrangements.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The body of Senior Lieutenant Olzhas Mukhtaruly was transported by a Defense Ministry special flight to Turkistan at around noon. A farewell ceremony was held the same day, after which the serviceman was buried in his hometown.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

What support will families of victims receive

The families of the servicemen killed in the tragedy will receive substantial financial assistance, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said. According to him, all payments due to the families should be made without delay. Each family will also be assigned specialists to assist with any issues that may arise.

Members of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, Qurultay deputies, political parties, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and other Kazakhstanis have also joined the effort to support the families.

Seventeen members of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi announced additional financial assistance totaling 815 million tenge.

Qurultay deputies will provide more than 146 million tenge to the families of the deceased and injured servicemen.

The funds collected will be distributed among the families of the victims and the injured by a special commission.

What is known as of now

By the time of publication, the Government Commission headed by Kanat Bozumbayev has been working in Mangystau region since the evening of September 24, with operations at the scene of the incident ongoing around the clock.

The investigation into the causes of the tragedy is underway. Bozumbayev previously said the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and in a short period of time. According to him, officials whose actions or inaction led to the tragedy will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

The national mourning period will end at midnight on September 26.