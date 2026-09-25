Bodies of servicemen died in Caspian Sea incident airlifted to Uralsk

According to the West Kazakhstan akimat, funeral services and burial ceremonies will take place on September 26.

Under the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the families of the deceased will receive financial assistance from local authorities, with additional support expected from the business community. The situation remains under the personal supervision of the regional governor.

Omirbek Omirzak, originally from Bokeyorda district, lived in the villages of Baikonys and Volodar in Baiterek district. He was conscripted into military service on October 25, 2025.

Akzhaiyk Gilazh was drafted from the village of Karaoba in Kaztalov district, while Zhenis Temirgaliyev was born in the city of Aksai in Burlin district.

Local authorities in the districts concerned have expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the died servicemen.

It was earlier reported, the tragedy occurred on September 24 during a combat training exercise when weather conditions rapidly deteriorated and strong winds swept away the servicemen into the Caspian Sea. Twelve servicemen have been confirmed dead, while two others remain missing and search operations continue.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims and instructed authorities to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident and provide assistance to the bereaved families. A government commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has been established to investigate the causes of the tragedy. Criminal proceedings have been launched under two articles of the law.

By a presidential decree, a national day of mourning has been declared in the Republic of Kazakhstan for September 25, 2026.

Prosecutors name suspects in probe into deaths of mlitary on Caspian Coast in Mangistau region.

Today, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a search and rescue operation in the Caspian Sea after the bodies of two servicemen who had gone missing were found.