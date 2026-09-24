Government commission to investigate deaths of Kazakh servicemen during Caspian Sea drill

The commission includes the defense minister, the governor of the Mangystau Region, senior officials from the ministries of labor and social protection, emergency situations, healthcare and transport, as well as the chief military prosecutor and representatives of the Border Service.

Bektenov instructed Commission Chairman Kanat Bozumbayev to immediately travel to the site, investigate the causes of the servicemen's deaths and ensure support for their families.

As it was reported, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea during naval drills. Nine of them were confirmed dead. Three were rescued, of whom one was hospitalized.