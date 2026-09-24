Kazakhstan declares national day of mourning for September 25
By a presidential decree, a national day of mourning has been declared in the Republic of Kazakhstan for September 25, 2026, following the deaths of servicemen in the line of duty in the Mangystau region, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Earlier, it was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. Nineteen servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened. Nine died, three were rescued, and one of those rescued was hospitalised. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
The Head of State expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the servicemen who died during the military exercises.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of the servicemen.